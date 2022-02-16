Armando Amaro Gutierrez, 40, of Sunnyside Washington, passed away January 24, 2022, in Sunnyside.
He was born March 20,1981 at Sunnyside Hospital. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 2000 and also proceeded college of Perry Tech for HVAC in 2002. He last worked CSC Building Systems in Sunnyside.
Mijo loved working on his truck, cars, and enjoyed outdoor activities and just keeping busy. I was always told he was a loud person but that Armando, he loved his kids and being with them as much as possible whenever he had the chance he would stop by and checked on mom no matter how early or late it was. Armando made sure everything was okay, he was always helping out or checking to see if mom needed any help with anything.
He enjoyed talking to his brothers either in person or on the phone, he enjoyed talking to his niece and nephew as well. He will be dearly missed by so many people.
He is survived by parents Juan and Elida (Elie) Amaro Sanchez; brothers Arnold Jr Gutierrez, Steven Amaro Gutierrez and sister Mercedes E Sanchez; children Izaiah Anthony, Lanae Marie, Brooklyn Lena; also, nieces and nephews Steven Jaymes, Kapri Jolie and Juvie Kyng.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eluterio L. Amaro, Paulino (Tavo), Lydia Gutierrez, father Arnold R Gutierrez and cousins Anthony Amaro, Mario Amaro, Noah Jasso, Damian Amaro, Noah R Gonzales, and uncle Mario Amaro.
We want to thank family and friends for being here when we needed it the most, it’s been a tragic loss, but we appreciate everyone’s support in this very hard time.
Viewing and visitation were held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral service was held on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with burial at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Armando’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
