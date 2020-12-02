It is with a heavy heart that we lay to rest the body of our family pillar.
Baldemar ‘Balde’ Torres passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21 in Yakima and was born on Aug. 6, 1947, in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
He worked as a farm laborer with his father and sister during his young childhood. At the age of 16, Balde headed north to Progresso, Texas to work with his siblings in the fields; from there he migrated north with some friends and ended up in Prosser.
His family later caught up with him and they started working the fields from Vale Ore. to Vernonia, Ore. and everywhere in between. In 1972, Balde chose to settle down in the Yakima Valley working for various farms in the area, all the while getting to know and helping many people.
Balde was a gentle giant, helping everyone that needed a helping hand. Many people in the valley can attest to his kind and helping nature.
In approximately 1993, Balde began to raise calves and goats, then thereafter began to grow alfalfa and bale hay. Nature and farming were always in his blood and he so greatly enjoyed the outdoors.
On his downtime, he enjoyed spending time with his family, spending some time at the casino, and visiting with many friends and acquaintances that would stop by his farm.
Dad didn’t mince words and said it like it was and I believe that’s why people respected him. He was a humble man that had integrity and a great work ethic, a kind heart and a giving nature.
During the 70s and 80s, he traveled much of Mexico and the southwestern United States, he was very knowledgeable in those geographic areas and enjoyed sharing many stories with us about his adventures.
Balde is survived by his sons Saul (Sandee) of White Swan, Rene (Teresa)of Granger, Israel (Candace) of Granger, Baldemar Jr. Val, of Hillsboro, Ore. Daughters Lorena (Mario) of Ontario Ore., Manuela Candy Torres of Hillsboro. Benilde (Bennie) Torres of Hillsboro. 28 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. Sisters Josefa Torres of Banning, Calif., Rosa Torres of Granger, and Graciela Salgado (Javier) of Granger. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Balde is preceded in passing by his older brother Abraham Jr. (Guero) Torres, his father Abraham Torres Sr., his wife Oralia Torres, his son Isaac Omar, his mother Manuela Torres Herrera, his sisters Romelia Islas, and Lucila Corrieri.
There will be a viewing at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Thursday Dec. 3, from 3 to 4 p.m. for immediate family and from 4 to 8 p.m. for all those who wish to pay their final respects.
A graveside service will be held at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Friday Dec. 4, at noon.
We will count the days until we meet you again. Thank you for all the wonderful memories and enjoy being reunited with your family in heaven.
Those wishing to sign Balde’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
