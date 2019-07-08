Barbara Ann Birdseye Golob

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Barbara Ann (Barb) Golob, longtime Sunnyside resident, passed away at the age of 85.
She was a dedicated and loving wife of Dick Golob and a proud mother of six children.
Barb was born on June 26, 1933 in Bellevue to Story and Lucile (Wonderly) Birdseye. She graduated from Bellevue High in 1952 then went on to Bellevue Community College.
Growing up she spent many weekends boating on the “Comrade” with her family and when she wasn’t boating, she and her twin sister Betty spent much of their time swimming. They were such avid swimmers that a couple times they swam around Mercer Island while their brother Bob followed along in the Comrade’s dingy.
In 1953 Barb met Dick on a blind date and on June 2, 1956 she married the love of her life, Dick Golob.
In 1957 Barb and Dick started their family in Sunnyside. Barb spent much of her time as the bookkeeper for the successful Golob and Sons feedlot and farming operation. When she wasn’t working, she spent time putting puzzles together, teaching her kids how to ride bikes, and how to fix the chain or flat tires when needed. Farm life brings a lot of atypical activities and Barb was right there to teach the kids how to ride horses as well as take care of the farm animals.
A favorite family activity was spending time at the cabin and depending on the time of year, that included snowmobiling or floating the river in inner tubes. Barb and Dick also loved watching their children and grandchildren participate in numerous activities to include athletics and music. They also loved traveling and spent a lot of time seeing the world via cruise ships.
Barb was preceded in death by her father, mother and sister, Betty, and loving husband Dick.
She is survived by her six children, Brant (Gloria), Chris (Cindy), Tim (Patty), Diane (Sue), Vickie (James), and Randy (Carrie). She is also survived by her brother Bob (Karen) Birdseye, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Barbara’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
Memorials in memory of Barb may be made to V. Rev. Michael J. Ibach c/o Holy Family Parish, 5315 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA. 98908. Also, mom was such a lover of animals that any donation to your local animal shelter would be more than welcome.
