Barbara Erika Skinner of Morton, IL passed on June 13, 2021 at Apostolic Christian Restmor Nursing Home.
Mrs. Skinner was born on February 9, 1940 in Swinemuende, Germany to Helmut and Erika Zoike and became a citizen of the United States in 1955. She is survived by her children: MAJ(R) Sam (Lisa) Skinner of San Marcos, CA: Catherine Erika (Brian) Gordon of Morton, IL and Robert (Jo) Skinner of Pittsboro, IN; and 7 grandchildren: Topher (Jacqui) Skinner of Redding, CA; Xander and Zachary Skinner of San Marcos, CA; Erika Gordon of Milwaukee, WI; Aspen Gordon of Tampa, FL; and Andrew and Nathan Skinner of Pittsboro, IN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn S. Skinner, Jr.; her parents; a sister, Beate; a nephew, Sean Mercer; brother-in-law, Dr. Charles Skinner and sister-in-law, Marcelle Baker.
Mrs. Skinner was a stay-at-home mom as well as managing her husband’s medical practice Paris, IL; and Sunnyside, WA after their children were grown. After his retirement she became the secretary for Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyside, WA where she had been a member for almost 29 years. She was also a dedicated volunteer in many community organizations such as Business and Professional Women’s Club, American Red Cross, Community Concerts, Hospital Gift Shop, Red Hat Society, and the Embroiderers Guild of America. She held elected offices in almost every club she belonged to. She was named the General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ Woman of the Year in 1987 (Paris, IL), donated almost 6 gallons of blood for the Edgar County American Red Cross Blood Mobile (Paris, IL) and used her talents for crocheting to make baby hats, baby and lap blankets, and prayer shawls.
She, along with her husband, moved to Morton, IL in 2017 to be closer to her family.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 9th at 3 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 4 pm at Advent Lutheran Church, 1211 South Main St., Morton, IL 61550. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to any of the following: Advent Lutheran Church (Morton, IL); Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Sunnyside, WA) or the Morton Fine Arts Association.
