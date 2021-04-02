Barbara Hubers

Barbara “Bari” Hubers, 76, of Sunnyside passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Harborview Medical Center.
Bari was born January 27, 1945 in The Netherlands, the daughter of Adriana (Van de Graaf) and Cornelis Hubers. Bari came with her family to the U.S. in 1952. Bari received her early education in The Netherlands and White Swan before graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1962. Bari worked as the office manager of Valley Auto Parts in Sunnyside for over 50 years.
Bari loved shopping at Nordstrom, reading, and supporting her nieces and nephews in any and every endeavor.
Bari is survived by her sister, Adri (John) Clapp; nephews, Lawrence (Joyce) Meeker & Clarence (Pam) Meeker; nieces, Elaine (Jeff) MacDougall, Edie (George) Graf, Jana (Paige) Sall, & Beth (Ryan) Dill; and fourteen great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Symina Meeker; brother, Willem Hubers; nephews, Willard Meeker & Adrian Clapp.
Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, WA. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church Sunnyside, WA 98944. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be may to the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 373 Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Barbi's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
