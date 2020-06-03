Benito Cervantes Jr., 66, Burien, a former Mabton resident, died suddenly on May 28, 2020.
A viewing will be held at the Bonney Watson Funeral Home in SeaTac Friday, June 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. until noon.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed at a time into in the chapel at any one time. Masks are required.
A service will be held at a future date.
Those wanting to contribute to https://www.gofundme/f/in-loving-memory-of-benito-cervantes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.