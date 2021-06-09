Benito Gonzalez, 90, of Grandview, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Benito was born April 5, 1931, in Texas. On November 28, 1965, Benito married the love of his life, Evarista. They made their home and raised their children in Grandview.
Benito worked as a field laborer for many years. He enjoyed walking, dancing, singing, cruising, going to the casino, and we can’t forget he loved his chicken nuggets and strawberry milkshakes.
Benito was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Benito is survived by three daughters, Rosie Collins (Michael), Emma Gonzales, Christy Rodriguez; one stepdaughter, Paula Garces; two sons, Benito Jr. Gonzales (Sara), Enrique Gonzales (Rosario); 23 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is also survived by three sisters, Maria de La Luz Trevino, Clara M. Gonzalez Salas, and Maria M. Gonzalez and one brother, Silverio M. Gonzalez.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Evarista Gonzalez, his parents, Martin and Emeteria Gonzalez and brothers, Jose Gonzalez, Alfredo Gonzalez, Francisco Gonzalez, Roberto M. Gonzalez and one sister Maria Consuelo Gonzalez.
A special thanks to family and friends for all their support. We express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Heartlinks Hospice and all their staff for their extraordinary care of our father.
Viewing and visitation were held on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Benito’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
