Bernard “Bernie” Haak passed away to his heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, after long battle with the aftereffects of West Nile Virus.
He is now with his Lord and Savior. Bernie was born on Dec. 3, 1930 in Hospers, Iowa the son of Cornelia (Vegter) and Henery Haak.
Bernie attended Delevan High School before volunteering for the U.S. Army. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the artillery.
He was married to Katheryn Anne Keyzer for 63 years and farmed in Wisconsin and Washington, where he was a dairy farmer and then farmed an orchard growing apples and cherries.
He was a member of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.
Bernie loved to read and travel. He loved to share his faith in God and traveled to India, Russia and Taiwan to distribute bibles. He loved to laugh and play with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Anne Haak, Sunnyside and his children; Dale and Nell of Richmond VA., Connie and Tony Hillerman of Yakima, Bernie Lee of Sunnyside, Donald and Evangeline of Seattle, James and Karen of Bellevue, Paul and Colleen of Longbranch, as well as 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren, his siblings Henry and Karen, Jo Ann and John Van Hill, Corinne and Nelvin Volgel, and sister-in-law Etheleen Haak.
He is preceded by parents Henry and Cornelia, siblings Clarence, John, Arie, William, Henrietta and Theresa.
Donations in Bernie’s name can be made to The Gideons International or to Sunnyside Christian School.
Viewing and visitation will be on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 from 4. to 6p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 from 9 to 11a.m., both at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, with a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Bernie’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
