Betty G. Bryant left this Earth on the evening of March 3, 2020 with family by her side. Her battle with dementia faded her memories over the past several years but we will always remember her in her glory.
Betty was born July 23, 1942 to Doyle Camp and Ona Mae Camp in Yellville, Ark. She attended several schools while her family traveled as migrant farm workers until her family settled in Granger. She attended high school in Granger, graduating in 1960.
She had a love for life. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
She worked hard at any job she ever had. One of her first jobs was at Bells Pharmacy in Granger. She wore many hats over the years. From sheep ranching with Robert Floyd to being a dairy farmer with John Ebbelaar. She worked at the Safari Restaurant before building the Sunnyside Kentucky Fried Chicken with Leroy Bolich to the owner of the Red Baron Tavern with Ellis W. Bryant. She developed a passion and a knack for the restaurant business.
She moved to Wenatchee where she managed Covey's Restaurant. After decades in the restaurant business she worked at several medical facilities including Parkside Manor, Wenatchee Retirement Inn, and Valley Memorial Hospital.
She retired in 2002 and spent her time caring for her parents at the family home in Granger. Her health began to fail at the passing of her parents and her battle with dementia began.
Over the years, it took its toll. Despite this, she was still as feisty and fierce as ever. A special thanks to her son Robert Bolich that cared for her for years until her needs were so massive that the family relocated her to a memory care unit in Yakima where she resided at her passing.
She is survived by Son, Robert N. Bolich (Kim), Zillah, Daughter, Kattra G. Bolich (Traci) Zillah, Son John W. Bryant, Cashmere, Son, Perry E. Bryant (Kristen) E. Wenatchee, Sister, Connie Fuller (Joe), Brother, David L. Camp (Colleen) Brother L.D. Camp (Betty) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in leaving this Earth by many family members including grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, nephew and one brother.
Celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Pursuant to her wishes, she will be taken back to Freck Cemetery, Yellville, Ark. for her final resting place.
Those wishing to sign Betty’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
