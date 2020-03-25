Betty Jean Johns, 90 years old, passed away March 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 24, 1929 in Davis City, Iowa to Chester and Leota Bridger.
Betty graduated from Prosser High School with the class of 1947. In 1949 she was blessed with her son, Allen Gail Rose, who was the pride and joy of her life.
Betty devoted nearly 40 years to the Sunnyside Eagles F.O.E 2927 as a secretary and bookkeeper.
She enjoyed watching the Seattle Mariners and TV game shows, reading romance novels, playing cards, spending time with family, and spending many hours crocheting and playing games on her iPad.
In her younger years she loved to dance and sing karaoke with her two sisters, Wanda and Kay, formerly known as the “Hooter Sisters”.
Betty had a special place in her heart for her caregiver, Maribel Chacon. They grew very close and she enjoyed spending her days visiting, telling stories of her past, and teaching Maribel how to crochet.
Betty is survived by her youngest sister, Kay Clampitt, of Sunnyside, her daughter in law, Cindy Rose, of Omak, her grandchildren, Lloyd Rose, Eddy Rose, Tamee Swager, Dustin Hurlbert, of Omak, numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Leota Bridger, her son, Allen Gail Rose, her siblings, Gloria Bridger, Pamela Bridger, Ronald Bridger, Dean Bridger, and Wanda Meyers, and her special brother in law, Darrell Clampitt.
Those wishing to sign Betty’s online memorial book may do so at funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.