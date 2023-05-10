Betty Jean (Sandler) Kempff was given her angel wings on May 3, 2023 (92 years). Anyone who knows Betty knows how she loved angels, and we are confident that heaven’s angels carried her home to Jesus’ side.
Born on December 18, 1930, to Herbert and Clara Sandler in Perryville, MO, she lived in her childhood home with her two younger sisters, Lawana and Shirley, until she graduated from High School and moved with her girlfriends to the big city - St. Louis. There she worked at the bank and played on their women’s softball team. She vowed not to be one of those gals hanging out by the seminary hoping to meet a good man. But that’s exactly what happened and that’s where she met her forever love, Gerhard, an LCMS seminary student. He told her he knew she liked him when she wore flat shoes so that she wouldn’t be taller than him. Their dates were usually long walks where they talked about their future and eventually their shared desire to have a big family. And that’s what they were blessed with. Their 10 children were all born in Central America, where they were missionaries for 20 years: Mark (Ruth) Kempff, Paul (Kris Beeler) Kempff, Daniel (LaDora) Kempff, Margarita (Guillermo) Lopez, Melanie Kempff, Jonathan (Janet) Kempff, Joel (Tina) Kempff, Miriam (Edwin) Harkey, Philip Kempff and Jeanne (Brian) Harris. And now there are 26 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many, many others whom she loved dearly.
Betty & Gerhard continued their pastoral work upon returning to the U.S. in 1971 – in Libby, MT; San Antonio, TX; Yakima Valley, WA; and Spokane Valley, WA where they retired. Everywhere they went, they shared God’s Word together and were a blessing to so many people.
Betty’s final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. Some of her last words were “I’m sorry everyone doesn’t have their family around them like I do.” Caring about others was her specialty – right up to the end of her days here on earth. She expressed her love abundantly, caring for her family but also caring for many others in tough situations – sharing her quiet wisdom and experience, not only with her family, but with others. She will truly be missed by us all.
Her faith in Christ has been rock solid since she was a child and her hope in Christ for salvation has never wavered, faithful to her confirmation verse, Psalm 27:1. One of her last reminders to us all was to “Stand firm in the Lord” which she truly did every day of her life.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved Gerry, and they will sing loudly and joyfully together in the angel choir along with the other saints who preceded them.
“Well done thou good and faithful servant…Enter into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:21
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:
Center for Hispanic Studies, Concordia Seminary-St. Louis, MO
Redeemer Lutheran Church Preschool Scholarship Fund, Spokane Valley, WA
Camp Lutherhaven Scholarship Fund, Coeur d’Alene, ID
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran, 3606 Schafer Rd, Spokane Valley. Please share your memories of Betty on her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.
