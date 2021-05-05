On May 2, 2021 Betty R. Macias, 81, was called home to the Lord.
Betty was born on August 13, 1939 in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Betty and her family followed the seasonal labor ending up permanently in Harrah, Washington where she received her education.
Betty raised her three children in Sunnyside, Washington where she was also able to open her home as a place where her grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends could visit, eat, and get a good laugh.
Betty loved the casino. She had a special way to click the buttons, special days and times when the machines paid out, along with avoiding certain people from taking her because they are bad luck.
Betty loved to dance, cook, listen to the tv really loud, water her plants, canning, making tamales, collecting roosters, telling jokes and especially enjoyed company. She was famous for her chile and beans.
Betty also had a special talent for the words that she chose to use when yelling at her kids/grandchildren.
Most importantly, Betty helped everyone. She often got phone calls for recipes, remedies, baby sitting and sewing. She really loved these phone calls.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents Juanita R. and Cirilo Macias; her son Roberto “China Man” Martinez; her son Sam Gonzales; five sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by her two daughters Irma Martinez (Conrad Gonzalez), Betty Rodriguez; 20 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister Berta Macias and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, May 6 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 7 at 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home concluding with the burial service at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Betty’s online memorial service may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
