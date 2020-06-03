Betty S. Crawford, 82, a long time Grandview resident went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from Sunnyside.
Betty was born on October 12, 1937 in Pleasanton, Kansas, the daughter of Inez (Henderson) and Walter McLachlan.
When Betty was four, her mother and brother were in a car accident which took their lives, her father remarried Agnes McLachlan who raised her and her siblings.
At an early age, she with her family moved to Washington. She received her education in Moxee and graduated with the Class of 1955. On June 19, 1955 she married Calvin Crawford in Moxee. The Crawford family made their home in the Lower Yakima Valley and raised seven children.
Betty worked for Twin City Foods in Prosser for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and cooking especially with her grandchildren. Betty loved her family more than anything and devoted her entire life to her loved ones.
Betty is survived by her children Cindy Crawford of Mabton, Pat Sanders (Mel) of Bellingham, Greg Crawford of Prosser, Lorrie Arrieta of California, and Stephanie Crawford (Terry) of Prosser. She is also survived by two brothers, Lamont McLachlan of Yakima and Jimmy McLachlan of Yakima.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter McLachlan, Inez McLachlan, and Agnes McLachlan; husband Calvin Crawford in 2008, two daughters Rhonda Crawford and Doreen Thompson Crawford, granddaughter Melanie Sexton, great-grandson Cooper Kastl, sister Mary Lou Hankinson, brother Daniel McLachlan, and sister Shirley Wilman.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Betty’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.