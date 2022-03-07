Beverly Joy Schanz (9/28/1936 – 3/04/2022)
Heaven welcomed Beverly Joy Schanz with open arms on Friday, March 4, 2022.
She was born in Yakima, WA on September 28, 1936, to Raymond and Opal Clubb.
She was educated at Wide Hollow Elementary and Yakima High School (class of 1954) and was active in the Wide Hollow Grange. She met her soul mate, George Schanz in high school, and fell in love with the Sunnyside area while dating him there. They wed on August 18, 1956, and moved to Amarillo, TX while George was enlisted in the US Air Force, returning in 1959 to welcome her daughter Susan.
In 1960, they purchased their home in Sunnyside, WA and proceeded to make the community their own. She lived a life of service: to her family, to her church, and to her community.
Through the years, she devoted her time to her daughters Susan and Nancy, sons Andrew and Christopher with all of her heart. She was not only active in the First Baptist Church, she was a deaconess, led the youth group, taught Sunday school, published the newsletters and bulletins as the secretary, was instrumental in creating Cub Scout Pack #625, all to nurture the community. She continued that dedication of service through the AmVets auxiliary in her later years, raising funds for those in need.
She was a tireless advocate for her cats: some gifts from her children, some rescues from the neighborhood. She was just as much a mother to them as her own children.
Professionally, she was the “Della Street” legal secretary to Salvini & Corless, Church Secretary to the First Baptist Church, distributed her beloved greeting cards, and made many friends working at the Daily Sun News.
She was talented and creative, playing piano, sewing dresses for the girls, painting ceramics with the boys, creating fabulous Halloween costumes. She never stopped creating. She never stopped loving her community. She was the mom who baked cookies for the other moms on the block, drove kids to band practice, sport, science fairs, and church camps. She and George were always in attendance for every school function and were active inspirations in their children’s lives.
She enjoyed hiking, biking, camping, fishing, road trips, the Seattle Mariners and NASCAR racing just as much as George.
She was fiercely proud of her children, in all stages of their lives: Susan Schanz (Everett, WA) Andrew Schanz (Shanelle, Boise, ID), Christopher Schanz (David, Seattle WA).
Some of her proudest moments were to welcome her grandchildren Jordan Rieman (Joey, Everett, WA), Wesley Schanz (Coeur d’Alene, ID) and Summer Schanz (Boise, ID).
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 65 years, George Schanz (Sunnyside, WA) and sister Patricia Steenbergen (Julian, Yakima WA) and their children and grandchildren.
She will be welcomed in Heaven by her daughter, Nancy Schanz, Mother Opal Clubb, and father Raymond Clubb.
Viewing will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, on Tuesday, March 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Donations can be made in her honor at the Yakima Valley Pet Rescue - https://yvpr.org/donate
Those wishing to sign Beverly’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
