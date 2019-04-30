Longtime Sunnyside resident Beverly May Searle, 86, most recently of Pasco, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 16, 2019, the result of an unexpected brain hemorrhage.
Beverly was born in Powell, Wyo., on May 10, 1932 to Harold Grafton and Ellen Cora (Smith) Conaway. Her parents moved to the Yakima Valley when she was a young girl. She worked as a Walla Walla city telephone operator while still in high school. She met and married George Henry Searle, a longtime valley resident and Sunnyside policeman on April 5, 1952. The family moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1971 when he accepted a position as a security guard for the Alyeska Pipeline Company in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.
Always a strong and independent woman, Beverly worked as a supervisor for a local telephone company before starting her own answering service, “ABAS (Anchorage Businessman’s Answering Service) in approximately 1976. She and her husband relocated in Washington in the early 1980s.
“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved so missed, so very dear.”
A devoted wife, homemaker, and loving mother, she is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Kathleen Marie (Searle) and Robert Geier, Karolyn Louise (Searle) and Fred Kanarr, Genevieve Ellen (Searle) and Robert (Bob) Jiousek, and her son Harold Wilbur Searle. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 44 years, George
Henry Searle, and her two sisters, Cora (Sally) Elizabeth Conaway) Moore and Viola Belle Conaway Houser.
It was Beverly’s wish to be cremated. Her family is planning an intimate graveside service for the placing of hers and her husband’s ashes at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens later this summer.
