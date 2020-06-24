Billie Yanez Riddle, as she was known as an adult, was born on October 21, 1943 in Edinburg, Texas.
Her parents were Martin Falcon Yanez and Trinidad Hernandez Yanez. Her dad was very proud of his daughter and her love for him remained deep and strong throughout her life.
Billie passed away on May 29, 2020 in Bremerton from natural causes leaving behind her two daughters Rhonda Riddle and Amanda Rohr and grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Isabella, and Natalia.
Billie Yanez-Riddle was preceded by her parents and brothers John Yanez and Ray Yanez and survived by her sister Rosalinda Yanez Pina and brothers Martin Yanez Jr. and Ruben Yanez, Longview.
Throughout her early years, she was known to be a smart student and very athletic. She attended the Outlook Elementary School and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1963. She briefly attended Yakima Valley Community College and afterwards was employed at the Washington State Liquor Control Board in Olympia. She retired as office manager from a private law firm nearby Bremerton.
She will always be remembered for independence and love by her family.
In honor of her wishes Billie requested that her remains be cremated with no funeral services, only a small family gathering in her memory.
