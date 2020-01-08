Billy Eugene Guyer born in Friona, Texas on Dec. 27, 1929 to parents were William H. and Geneva Marie (Jones) Guyer.
He moved from Texas when he was 5 years old with his family following road construction; they moved all over Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Washington. The family then moved back to Colorado finally settling in Cheney, in 1944.
Dad went to 22 different school districts, graduating from Cheney High School in 1948. He served in the Navel Reserves in June 1948 until he was called to active duty in May 1952 and was released in 1954 with an honorable discharge.
In the spring of 1950, he met his future wife, Mary Ann Pruden. They were married in Prosser, April of 1954 until Mom’s death in 2016 (62 years). They had 3 daughters: Jean Ann Guyer, Mary Marie Brown-Kencayd (Curt), and Susan Lynn Riggs. His grandchildren are: Stephanie Shopbell (Travis), their children are Amelia and Clarissa, Nicholas Brown (Nikki), their children are Cayden, Memphis and Titus, Anthony Brown (Marugenia), their children are Roxanne, Meddow and Alondra, Chavon McKenzie (partner Jason), children Holly, Marion, Jasper, Ethan and Jayden, Billy Berard (Veronica), children are Anterri, Lil Billy, and Ricky, Brother Freddie Guyer (Alice) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dad belonged to the following fraternities: Odd Fellows, Eagles, American Legion, Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge and the VFW.
Dad ran a dairy farm and put up 100 acres of alfalfa with Granddad. Dad worked for Bleyhls, after retiring he got bored, so he drove school bus for 22 years beginning at age 64
One of Dad’s favorite sayings was that “I’m going to live until I die” and that is exactly what he did.
Services will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
