Blanche Barbara Kidd, 78, of Prosser, passed away on January 9, 2020 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
She was born on May 11, 1941 in Tacoma, to Leon and Arlene (Persinger) Happy. She was raised and educated in Puyallup and graduated from Puyallup High School. Through the years, she kept in touch with her grade school classmates.
Blanche married Norman Everett Kidd in 1959. They made their home in Puyallup and Blanche worked as a waitress at Johnny’s At The Mall, an upscale restaurant at the Tacoma Mall. In 1976 they moved their family to a 20-acre farm in Sunnyside, where they raised alfalfa, corn, cattle and pigs. They retired in 2007 and moved to Prosser.
She was a longtime member of TOPS. Blanche always took pride in her home and yard and especially loved gardening. She also loved quilting, traveling with friends and shopping. Most of all, she was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Blanche is survived by her four children, Lee Kidd of Kennewick, Shawn (Robin) Kidd of Prosser, Brenda (Brian) Clarke of Prosser and Kimberly (Pancho) Kidd of Federal Way; five grandchildren; Bradley (KayLeigh) Clarke, Calvin (Kelly) Clarke, Matthew (Megan) Clarke, Colette Kidd and Lexi Kidd; three great-grandchildren, Branden, Jace, Owen Clarke and two more are on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman on May 11, 2017; her brother, Dennis Happy; and her parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Prosser Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18th at Prosser Funeral Home. Concluding services and burial will follow in the Prosser Cemetery.
Those wishing to may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.
