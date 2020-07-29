Bobbie Jack ‘Bob’ Williams, born February 18, 1933, in LeFors, Texas and passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, from the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease.
Bob was born in Texas to John and Bernice (Howell) Williams. His growing up years were spent between Texas and the Pacific Northwest. He graduated from Albany, Oregon high school in 1950 and attended Oregon State University. In 1953, he joined the Army and spent most of his military time stationed in Germany.
Bob met the love of his life in early 1956 and they married later that year in Sunnyside. They got to spend 64 years together. He worked as a machinist his entire life and finally retired at the age of 80, but only because his wife wouldn’t pack his lunch anymore.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He was in his element when fishing and hunting. He brought his children up to appreciate the wonders and joys of the world around us. Many weekends and family vacations were spent in the mountains fishing and hunting grouse or at the ocean digging for clams.
The year was counted off according to the opening day of fishing season, pheasant hunting, and archery season. The other season of importance was golf season, important when the other seasons were not occupying his time.
Bob was a man who was respected, admired, and loved by many. He believed in the grace of his Lord and Savior and lived by example. He kept his word, was a friend you could count on, gave graciously of his time and money and had a wonderful, sometimes quirky, sense of humor.
Bob was also an artist in poetry. He wrote a number of poems for special events and birthdays at the request of family and friends, but most of his poetry was of his love of Jesus Christ. Some would bring a chuckle and others could bring a tear. Several pieces of his work have also been published.
Bob is survived by his wife, Regina (Funk) Williams and two children, Gena Hall (Darrell) of Sunnyside and Kevin Williams (Jerri) of Lynnwood. Also surviving are four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, his brother, David Williams, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, along with very best friends, Lee and LaVerne Laughlin and Clint Laughlin of Granger and all of his hunting buddies at elk camp. Bob is also survived by brothers-in-law, Noble (Cassie) Funk, Wayne Funk, and Lynn (Marlene) Funk and by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Hullibarger.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister Dawn, brother-in-law, Johnny Hullibarger and sister-in-law, Kris Funk.
The family would like to extend their love and heart-felt thanks to Sunnyside Assisted Living and The Orchards in Grandview for their loving care and attention. You have a special place in our hearts and ‘Bobbie’ loved you all.
At Bob’s request, there will be no services. Those wishing to may donate to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care in Bob’s name. Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
