Bonita “Bonnie” Rae Paulson, 94, of Baker City, Ore., passed away on April 28, 2019 at her residence in Meadowbrook Place.
Bonnie was born on April 13, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jesse Millard Smith and Della Christine (Hadley) Smith. In December 1960 she married Gilbert Paulson in Sunnyside, Wash. She was a devoted housewife and mother.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Schauer of Baker City, Ore., and her son, Raymond White of Everett, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Paulson and her son, Warren Beckstead.
