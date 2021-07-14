It is with great sadness that the family of Brandon Lee Richey announce his unexpected passing. Brandon Lee Richey, 37 of Grandview was received by the Lord on June 28, 2021.
Brandon was born in Manteca California July 3rd, 1983. Brandon was the youngest of five children. He grew up and received his education in Mabton and Grandview.
Brandon is survived by two daughters, Alyssa-Belle Richey and Madison Richey, stepson Maximillian Richey, his mother Grace Richey, father Paul Richey, brother Paul Richey Jr., and sisters Liza Richey and Belinda Castillo; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is recently preceded in death by his sister Teresa Lee Pizano.
Brandon will always be remembered as the loving, caring, compassionate, and kind-hearted man he was. His two daughters Alyssa and Madison and stepson Maximillian meant the world to him. Brandon was a family man and the type of person who would give someone his last dollar if needed. Brandon’s love was genuine. He was always there when anyone needed him, and he had a contagious smile.
Brandon wasn’t always a talker; he often lived and spoke through his music, whether he was singing or playing his guitar. In fact, in his free time, he loved to play guitar; he could pick up almost any instrument and play a tune. He built many friendships over the game of basketball and played like it was in his DNA.
Brandon had a green thumb like no other and enjoyed things like watching the Seattle Seahawks, fishing and barbecuing with his friends and family. Brandon had a heart of gold.
Now that Brandon is at rest, please hold him close to your heart and in your spirit as we do.
A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Nazarene Church in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Brandon’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
