Brian Kris Roberts, 58, was called home unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Born in Sunnyside on Sept. 29, 1961 to Boyd and Dolores Roberts. He joined his siblings Kern, Linda, Sandra, and Kevin as the baby of the family. He was a fun-loving, happy completion to their hard-working farming family.
Starting with childhood buddies in Sunnyside, from the orange table in kindergarten to bus route 21 on Hanford Highway, Kris’ circle of friends was always growing. Road trips and family/friend events were special times because Kris relished anytime he was able to rally with loved ones. Rex and Mickey were favorite riding partners in their Harley adventures. Camping at La Wis Wis with extended family provided endless opportunities for laughter and memory-making. Car tours with his sister and friends were epic. Adventures with Kris became legendary and will remain fond memories for many.
He loved barbecuing, cooking fabulous meals for family and friends, and had a love-hate relationship with his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks. Kris was passionate about the United States of America and often had spirited debates with his Facebook friends. He was also proud of his Spanish heritage and could recite family stories of his ancestors from the pictures that adorned the walls of his home.
Kris loved music of all kinds and attended a multitude of concerts throughout his lifetime, usually accompanied by his best buddy Kevin. He was the life of the party, greeting friends and family with a bear hug or a big smooch. His singing voice was always primed and ready to join in whatever music was in the air. He would burst out in song sometimes making up his own lyrics...and those songs weren’t always so appropriate!
Kris started his career in construction at Baker-Roberts with his dad and brother in Alaska right out of high school. He managed construction projects for the last 21 years at Columbia River Steel and Construction. Kris was very proud of the projects they completed throughout the state and often pointed them out to whoever was in the car with him. He was a hard-working, loyal work partner.
Kris’ family was the most important part of his life, and the love he shared with his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews was a unifying force. He often spent many Saturdays helping his mom at the family home or joking with brother Kevin about which of mom’s projects were his. He loved talking on the phone with mom and taking drives around the Valley together. When his niece was crowned Miss Sunnyside, he was the proudest uncle around.
The love Kris had for his wife, Vickie, began in grade school and grew over their 42 years together. Rachel and Sarah, his beloved daughters, completed their family. He was the proudest father, celebrating and supporting them as they grew up. He was so looking forward to both of their weddings in the coming year.
Kris is preceded in death by his father Boyd Roberts, his mother-in-law Helen Frank, and his nephew Nick Howat.
He is survived by his wife Vickie, daughters Rachel and fiancé Trey Greene, Sarah and fiancé Jessie Gonzalez, his mother Dolores and siblings Kern and Beth Roberts, Linda Roberts and Bill Howat, Sandra and Mitch Johnston and Kevin Roberts. He is also going to be missed by his brother in law Brian Frank and his wife Kim, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Anyone around Kris felt his joy and zest for life. His presence was bigger than life and his smile lit up the room and was contagious. Kris gave the best hugs: “our big teddy bear.” He loved his friends and family fiercely and wasn’t afraid to tell them. Kris has taken part of our hearts with him forever, and we will miss him immensely. Kris was loved by so many and he never met a stranger!
There will be a public viewing on Saturday, June 20, 2020, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Those wishing to sign Kris’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
