Bruce Boyson Homer was born July 31, 1935, in the Black Hills of South Dakota to Bert and Edna (French) Homer. Later they moved near Denver, Colorado then Poulsbo, Washington. Moving and working together brought them to Sunnyside.
Bruce had three brothers and four sisters to enjoy their childhood days.
In Sunnyside, Bruce attended Wendell Phillips School and was in the last graduation class from the old Sunnyside High School.
He loved farming and worked before school feeding cattle at Newhouse Farms. His goal was to have a farm someday. But first came money to achieve this, and he became an accomplished Journeyman Plumber and Pipefitter.
He retired from this trade after 35 years leaving behind many notable projects throughout the valley (Columbia Basin College, Christian Elementary School, Crow’s Butte Recreation, etc.).
In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart Donna (Forrest) and they lived in Pasco until Bruce joined the Naval Reserve serving a total of four years in the Navy. He and Donna enjoyed this military time in Long Beach, Calif. and in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Finally, in 1968 his dream came true and he purchased a 66 acre farm in Sunnyside where he had fun buying tractors and equipment for the farm. He looked forward every day to his farming hours after his plumbing job in Hanford.
His family enjoyed camping at Mt. Rainier and vacations to Michigan, the Grand Canyon, Texas, and Disneyland. Bruce was a real family man. He was dearly loved by all of his daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Bruce loved many people including his Hawaiian extended family, his childhood friends, and his great farming buddies. He enjoyed going on “little trips” with his farm friends looking for the next big purchase.
He also enjoyed his diesel trucking trips with his brother Kenith to various spots in the United States. One day he called his wife and said, “I’m at the largest truck stop in the world.” When Donna asked what the name of it was, she had to laugh when he said, “The Largest Truck Stop In The World.”
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Donna, his daughters, Darena, Natalie, Renee, and Jolene, as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by two brothers, Doug and Freeman, and two sisters, Edith Ramirez of Albany, Ore. and Fern Russell of Lynnwood.
Bruce had faith in God and attended church regularly. His footprint was big, and he will be missed greatly.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Bruce’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.