Bruce Templin

Bruce was an ironworker by trade, retiring from Local 86, Tukwila, Washington.
He enjoyed rock hounding, rock carving, and growing roses. Being “grandpa” was the most important thing in his daily life.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Callie, sister Joanne and brother Craig.
His survivors include daughter Linette Newburn, and grandsons Levi and Christian, all of Kalispell, Montana.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Alexandria, Zachary, and Isabella of Clackamas, Oregon.
His brother Steve Templin lives in Mabton, Washington. Sister Cherie Chevalier lives in Eugene, Oregon.
Graveside services will be held Sunday June 6, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the Union Cemetery, Cedar Mill Oregon.
