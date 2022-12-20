Calvin Howe passed away on November 15, 2022, at the age of 73.
He was born in Sunnyside on December 25, 1948, to Donald Howe and Frieda Howe (Gimbel).
He spent a majority of his childhood growing up in Granger before moving with his family to Sunnyside, when he was in junior high school, and graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1967.
In his teens Calvin worked for a gas station/garage that he eventually purchased when he was 18 years old. When he was 21 years old he began his career in banking. He went to work for Old National Bank/US Bank, starting in collections and eventually holding the positions of executive loan officer, branch manager, and vice president. After US Bank he had short stints working for Columbia Trust Bank and Fewel Farms before retiring.
Early on Calvin was passionate about cars, especially corvettes and drag racing. He won numerous races and trophies before leaving the hobby when bracket racing took over from head to head racing. He was always a competitor, as an adult he played men’s slow pitch softball for Grizzly Bear Pizza and Schlitz, played pool, participated in shuffleboard tournaments and later in life enjoyed playing poker at the Eagles in Prosser and taking gambling trips to Wendover Neveda.
Calvin was always an avid hunter and fisherman. He was truly the happiest watching friends and family have successful hunts and fishing trips. He was a supporter of Ducks Unlimited, where he was the chairman for the annual banquet for several years. He also supported the VFW and lead the annual “Friends of the VFW” Small Mouth Bass Tournament at Rosevelt.
Calvin is preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna Howe. He is survived by his son Rob Howe and daughter-in-law Shauna. Three grandchildren Demi Howe, Sharon Garcia, and RJ Garcia. Three great grandchildren Hennesy, Harley, and Hayden. He is also survived by his brother Alvin Howe, sisters Carolyn Howe, and Marilyn (Mike) Crume.
Calvin did not want a formal service.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Ducks Unlimited or the VFW.
