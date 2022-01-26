On September 15, 1957, Carlos Soliman Jr. was born to Carlos and Erlinda Soliman in Manila, Philippines. He was the second born out of seven children. His siblings called him Lito and so did almost everyone else throughout his life.
He spent his early years and attended Elementary School in Manila. In 1969 he, along with his family migrated to Outlook, WA where he continued his education there until they moved to Sunnyside, WA in 1971. He attended Sunnyside Schools and was active in track and baseball and graduated with the Class of 1976.
Right after High School Carlos got a job at Hanford as a Custodian and worked his way up to a Nuclear Operator until his retirement. Carlos was a great father to his children Michelle, Christopher, Vanessa, and Adrian.
He was a jack of all trades and he enjoyed fishing, racehorses, playing poker, BBQing, gardening, bike riding, and exercising. He continued to live out his retirement years in Sunnyside, WA.
On January 14, 2022, Carlos was tragically taken from his family.
Carlos is survived by his children Michelle, Vanessa and Adrian, grandchildren: Josue’ “PJ”, Ashly, Kalani, Erlinda, Aracelle, Damian, Tanner, Haylie & Avalon, his siblings: Cesar, Jolina, Elsa, Cecilia and Cristina, several nieces, nephews, relatives and his special friends who he considered family: Nick & Katrina Haggert, The Luther Family & his neighbors The Ramos Family.
Carlos is preceded in death by his brother Robert, his parents Carlos & Erlinda, his son Christopher, his niece Bon and his special friend/brother Kevin Luther.
Carlos will be remembered as a kind and loving man who loved to help people until his dying day.
Those wishing to sign Carlos’ online memorial book may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
