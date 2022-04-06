Carmen Jimenez, 92, of Walla Walla and former longtime Sunnyside resident went to be in the arms of her loving Savior on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Carmen was born on August 31, 1929, in Salvatierra Guanajuato, Mexico the daughter of Maria de la Luz (Alvares) and Jose Herrera.
She received her education in Mexico. In 1956 she married the love of her life, Guadalupe Jimenez in Mexico. Carmen worked as a farm laborer for many years besides raising her family. She loved to play Bingo, go to the casino and travel with family.
Carmen is survived by her children, Pini Byma (David) of Walla Walla, Carmen Madero of Atlanta, Georgia and Lusol Edwards (Darhl) of Snoqualmie, and daughter in law Dora Jimenez of Walla Walla. She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Guadalupe Jimenez, son Rubio Jimenez, son-in-law Charles Madero and family member in Mexico. The family would like to thank the Walla Walla Hospice and care giver, Cecilia Lara Diaz for all the love and care given to our mother.
Viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral Liturgy will be at 2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Carmen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
