It is with great sadness that we announce that Carol Ann Duncan Stone, of Sunnyside, Washington, passed away on January 23, 2022.
Carol was born February 28, 1948, to Robert L. and Beverly J. Duncan in Toppenish, Washington. Carol grew up in Sunnyside, graduating from Sunnyside Senior High School.
In 1978, Carol met (and married) Delbert Stone. Carol and Delbert raised three children, Robert, James, and Carrie. After raising her family, Carol pursued a career of public and civic service. She was elected to the Sunnyside City Council and was a member of numerous civic organizations. Carol was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, an American Red Cross blood donor, a Sunnyside Lions Club member, and a community volunteer and supporter. Carol founded the Central Park Guardrail Project. Carol had an authentic community spirit.
She was very generous with people in her community. Carol had a contagious laugh and so many funny stories that even after hearing them for the hundredth time, those who loved her would still enjoy every moment of them. Her main hobbies were gardening and genealogy. Carol loved to grow elaborate gardens of beautiful Iris, daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, and her beloved Jackson & Perkins Rose Garden. Carol loved country music and would be found outside doing daily yard work listening to KXDD. She had a unique personality that will be missed by all who knew her.
Carol was a woman of routine. She enjoyed weekly shopping trips with the love of her life Delbert, who was always the perfect gentleman, holding the door open for her and always holding hands wherever they went. Carol loved visits with her children and grandchildren, and in the last two years of her life treasured her daily visits with her granddaughter, Melanie Rose. She was always so thoughtful on every birthday and holiday with her famous cards to each of her beloved grandchildren. She absolutely loved her Amanda, Meghan, Emily, Sarah, Connor, and Melanie.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Delbert Stone, her eldest son, Robert Stone (Stacy) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, son James Stone (Shannon) of Kirkland, Washington, and only daughter Carrie Stone-Arroyo (Cesar) of Grandview, Washington. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Amanda, Meghan, Emily, Sarah, Connor, Jackson, Rose, and Melanie Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard Duncan.
Visitation was held at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 3 to 8 p.m. with burial service held at Zillah Cemetery on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10 a.m.
The Stone family invites you, in lieu of flowers, to consider donations to the Sunnyside Lions Club or the civic charity of your choice.
Those wishing to sign Carol’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
