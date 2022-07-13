Carol Marie Kinsey passed away at home July 7, 2022, surrounded by family at the age of 65. She was born July 28, 1956, to Bob and Shirley Unruh in Yakima, WA.
Carol graduated from Toppenish High School in 1974.
On April 4, 1975, she married the love of her life, Jeff Kinsey. They were married for 47 years. She loved her family and Jesus, always putting others first. Everyone who met her was touched by her kindness. Her greatest joy in life were her grandkids and she devoted her life to her family.
While her favorite job was raising her children, she also worked as an orthodontist assistant, a barista, and at Sears when she was younger. Carol enjoyed decorating and baking; she was very creative. She also dedicated much of her time to serving others at her church.
Carol leaves behind her husband, Jeff, daughters Crystal Atteberry (Dave) and Megan Kinsey Smith (Adam), and grandchildren Addy, Will and Madie. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Unruh, her sister, Carla Pasculli, and her brother, Rob Unruh.
Carol is preceded in death by her father, Bob Unruh.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 am at Neighborhood Church in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Women’s Ministries at Neighborhood Church. Burial will follow at the Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.
Those wishing to sign Carol’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
