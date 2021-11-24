Carolyn Faye Driesen

Carolyn Faye (Willemsen) Driesen, gained her wings and went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2021. Carolyn was born on January 11, 1941, to Henry and Henrietta Willemsen in Artesia, California. Both her parents died when her and her sister Francis were very young. They were raised by their grandparents and loved dearly by their extended family.
She graduated from Bellflower Christian High School, and in January of 1960, she met her husband, Art, and father of her children. They were married at Knott’s Berry Farm on May 13, 1960. They settled in Chino, California for the next nine years where they welcomed the first three of their five children, before moving to Washington. In 1972 they started their own dairy in Outlook, and then made the move to Sunnyside. By then they had a total of five children, which were the pride and joy of Carolyn’s life. She loved being involved in everything, and never missed a game or a concert. She drove bus for Sunnyside Christian School for many years, as well as an Activities Director and transit driver for the residents at Sun terrace Assisted Living.
Anyone who knew, or met Carolyn, would know she was the kindest, most generous soul. She was a true example of unconditional love. No matter what obstacles were in front of her, she regarded everything with a positive outlook. She loved to laugh more than anything, and always had a smile and a kind word to offer to anyone. Once her children were grown, she was blessed with many grandkids, and she enjoyed every one of them immensely. She was a very involved grandmother who loved watching her grandkids play sports, go to concerts, and have sleepovers. And her famous grilled cheese and pudding was a staple when the grandkids came over.
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother (Mammy) and Great Grandmother, she is survived by her five children, Art (Diane) Driesen Jr, Anna (Peter) Don, Anthony Driesen, Henry (Deanna) Driesen, and Rietta (Driesen) Logozzo. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She leaves behind one Sister, Francis VanLaar of Ripon, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, a daughter, and her husband of 53 years.
Viewing visitation will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Memorial donations can be made to Sunnyside Christian Schools.
