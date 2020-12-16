Cathy Wood entered into rest on Dec. 8, 2020.
Cathy was the daughter of Carol Hyde, born Feb. 11, 1967. She grew up in Sunnyside, and that is where she spent most of her life. She was blessed with 4 children: Jennifer Orr, Michael Orr, Brendon Wood and Anthony Wood.
Cathy spent most of her time working multiple jobs to care for her children. She was a bartender, a school cook, and she cleaned houses for people in her community. Cathy was a fighter. She survived a brain aneurysm in 1991 and lung cancer in 2006. She loved her children and instilled in them her fighting spirit.
Cathy was a very active member of the Sunnyside Eagles where she volunteered a lot of her time for the many benefits the club offered, from bake sales to car washes, she was always ready to help. No one could make a better mini cheesecake, or banana bread.
Cathy was always up for an adventure with her lifelong best friend Muffy Alvord, like trips to Rockaway Beach, Ore., and a long road trip to California. She also loved camping trips to her family’s cabin by Bumping Lake. Those trips were made especially memorable by the hundreds of Jell-o shots she would make for her large extended family.
Everyone always looked forward to Cathy’s cheeseballs, chocolate drops, and recently, caramel corn during the holidays. Family was everything to Cathy. She loved being a grandma to her five grandchildren, Hayleigh, Brody, Brantley, Wyatt and Hazely. Plus a few bonus ones, Dallas, Troy, and Addisyn.
Cathy is survived by her sister Candi (Mike) Shulte of Spanaway, her brother Fred Radach Jr. of Richland. Her children, Jennifer (Ed) Jordan of Toccoa, Ga., Michael (Amy) Orr of Grandview, Brendon (Yesenia) Wood of Kennewick, and Anthony (Chastity) Wood of Kennewick, her beautiful grandchildren, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Carol Hyde, her grandparents Clifford and Eleanora Mount, her aunts Shirley Irby, Linda Griffin, her uncles Sam Irby and Morris Mount, and her dear friend, Michele Santini-Martin.
There will be a celebration of life set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prosser Funeral Home to help with her final expenses.
