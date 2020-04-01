Cayetana L. Duran-Siller, 74, longtime Sunnyside resident, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Cayetana was born on Dec. 7, 1945 in La Casita, Texas, the daughter of Victoria (Montalvo) and David Lopez.
In 1964, she married Francisco G. Siller Jr. in Memphis, Texas and later in 1976 Cayetana married Eugene Duran in Yakima.
Cayetana was a very hardworking lady, working for various warehouses and doing orchard and field work to help support her family.
She enjoyed sewing blankets for grandchildren and friends. Cayetana would also share her cooking talents with family and friends, providing food for both parties and funerals.
In her spare time, she with family or friends would enjoy a walk, lunch, a cup of coffee or going to the casino.
Cayetana loved to cook, bake and dance. But her greatest pleasure was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Cayetana is survived by her children, Gilbert Siller (Ludine), Rick Siller (Lisa), Gracie Maltos (Steve), Sylvia Siller (Saul) and Cynthia Duran (Fred) all from Sunnyside, and four boys she raised as her own; Elias Duran, Larry Duran, Bob Duran, and Rudy Duran all from Tri-Cities.
She is also survived by 28 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; siblings Alonzo Bazan, La Casita, Texas, Margarita Mirelez of Sunnyside, and Gloria Silva of La Casita, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Victoria Montalvo-Lopez in 1979, father, David Lopez in 1989, brothers Victor Bazan in 1999, Ramiro Bazan in 2001, granddaughter Cecelia and grandson Fabian IV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.