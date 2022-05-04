Charles Ervin Mattocks

Charles “Chuck” Ervin Mattocks passed away April 30, 2022.
He was born April 2, 1933, in Cedar Vale, KA to Albia “Bus” Mattocks and Eulalia Johnson Mattocks.
He graduated from high school in Grenola, KA. He was married to his high school sweetheart Elva Lee Foote on March 2, 1952. A son joined them in 1953 and a daughter in 1956.
After working at Boeing in Wichita for seven years the family moved to Yakima, WA. Chuck graduated from Moler Barber College and then moved to Grandview, WA where he barbered for 30 years.
He was a Scoutmaster and was proud that several young men, including his son, earned the Eagle rank. He was an Elk and a longtime member of Black Rock Creek Golf Course.
After retirement he built and installed over 100 bird houses on the golf course. He also built and donated over 100 toddler chairs to the Salvation Army for Christmas gifts.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife Elva, married for over 70 years; his son Charles Mattocks (Karen); daughter Kathryn Thompson (Don); grandsons Chris Mattocks (Whitney), Scott Thompson (Elizabeth), Adam Thompson (Mandy); great grandchildren William Thompson, Garrity and Drew Mattocks, Elija and Adeline Thompson; brother-in-law Darrell Foote (Gayle) brother Lynn Mattocks and sisters Carolyn Hill and Nila Webster.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Josh Thompson.
At his request there will be no services. Memorials may be made to Astria Sunnyside Cancer Center or the Salvation Army.
Those wishing to sign Chuck’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.