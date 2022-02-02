Chris Bestebreur of Sunnyside, passed away on January 30, 2022, at Sunnyside Astria Hospital.
Oenes Christoffel Bestebreur was born in Piershel, Netherlands to Floris and Marie (Van Belle) Bestebreur on September 5, 1931. Dad was the second of seven children, three boys and four girls. In 1952, he immigrated with his family to the United States, sailing aboard the Nieuw Amsterdam II. They settled in Manhattan, Montana.
Dad was drafted into the US Navy and served from 1955 to 1957, stationed at Imperial Beach, Calif. While serving in the Navy, he earned his GED. Following an honorable discharge, he continued his service in the Naval Reserve until November of 1961. Dad expressed to his children if one wanted to become a citizen of a new country; it was also fair to defend that country.
On December 20, 1956, he married Ethel J. Kimm, in Churchill, Montana. Upon Chris’ discharge from the Navy in August 1957, they returned to Manhattan, Montana. In January 1958, he became a naturalized citizen of the United States and in April 1958, they moved to Sunnyside. Shortly following arrival in the Yakima Valley, he started a construction company, along with his brother, Cornie, who was a skilled finish carpenter. He was involved in various community organizations during this time. He retired from the business in 2012. The business is now operated by the next generation of Bestebreur Brothers.
In 1962, Dad and Mom completed the construction of their home which has been their residence until the present time. Their travels, as a family and in their later years, included driving vacations to visit various parks and other points of interest in the United States. Also, they enjoyed visiting with friends and family during their trips to Europe. On December 20th they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Dad is survived by his wife, Ethel, and children: Allene (Steve) Dodge, Franklin (Agnes), Robert, Dwight, and Glenn (Alison). He is survived by 8 grandchildren: Jared (Madison), Patrick (Sarah), Christopher, Amanda, Kalie, Rebekah, Isaac, and Grace; as well as 5 great grandchildren: Ana, Natalie, Klay, Rylan, and Kyle with a sixth great grandchild due in February. Also, surviving him, are his sisters: Jennie (Len), Lena, Coba (Bill), and Maria (Henry) and sisters-in-law: Audrey and Jane; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Cornelius and Leendert, (Zoot) sisters- in-law: Willemina and Winona, and brothers-in-law: Pete, Albert, Harold, Cees, and Clarence.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission, the Sunnyside VFW or the charity of your choice.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside with Military Honors.
