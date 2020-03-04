Cirria G. Saldana, 87, of Mabton, went to be with our Lord on Feb. 29, 2020 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born on April 10, 1932 in Santa Rosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
She married Antonio Saldana and in 1962, the family migrated across the United States and settled in Mabton in 1975.
Cirria worked as a housekeeper at Walnut Grove Nursing Home for 20 years, retiring at age 65.
Antonio and Cirria enjoyed planting their huge garden and sharing its produce and she also loved attending and growing her roses. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved being surrounded by her family and will be deeply missed.
Cirria is survived by three daughters, Yolanda Zuniga (Apolinario) of Granger, Gloria Alvarado and Martha Cabellero (Sotero), all of Mabton; son, Ramon Saldana (Sylvia) of Yelm; grandchildren, David Cantu of Zillah, Elva (Cantu) Mendoza of Grandview, Pauly Zuniga of Prosser, Jose Zuniga of Sunnyside, Antonio Saldana of Yelm, Jamie Saldana of Yelm, Melissa (Cabellero) Fragozo of Pasco, Stephen Caballero of Richland, Jerry Alvarado of Pasco, Michael Alvarado of Pasco, Elizabeth Saldana of Yakima, Gloria Zuniga of Sunnyside, Alex Zuniga of Granger, and Michelle Lochrie of Richland; 31 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Antonio and many brothers and sisters. Cirria was the last of her family.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to a message for the family at www.prosserfuneralhome.com.
