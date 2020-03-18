Clara Irene Johnson Weinbender, 97, met her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Clara was born on Feb. 12, 1923 in Sidney, Mont., the daughter of Louise (Christianson) and Ivar Yohanson. In 1941 Clara married the love of her life Henry Weinbender in Sidney, Montana. Clara and Henry moved to Sunnyside in the early 1940’s to operate a sugar beet farm and raise their five children, who all attended Sunnyside Schools.
She is survived by her children Irene Roth of Toppenish, Betty Visser of Sunnyside, Henry Weinbender of Prosser, Gloria Schwarz of Redmond, and Mary Murray of Sunnyside. Clara had 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Clara’s husband, Henry Weinbender preceded her in death in December 1987.
Private family graveside service was held at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Clara’s family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside Assisted Living for the special care and love given to her thought out her stay.
Those wishing to honor Clara’s memory may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
