On April 24, 1940, Clarence Joseph Walker was born in Sunnyside. Buddy, as he would come to be known, was the second born and only son of Joseph & Louise Walker, and little brother to Glenna Joyce.
Bud grew up in the beautiful Yakima Valley, attended school and graduated from Grandview High School in 1958. After high school, he met the woman who would become his wife, Linda Lyon, at the Liberty Theater concession counter in Sunnyside, WA. In the spring of 1961 Bud and Linda were married in a small ceremony at the First Brethren Church in Grandview. A year later, they welcomed their first child, Robert Clarence Walker into the world. By 1967 the couple had moved to their forever home in Grandview and welcomed two more children to the family, their daughter Julie and son Gary.
Bud was a “car guy” but he especially loved Fords. So naturally, he began his nearly 60-year career in the automotive sales and service business in 1960, working in the parts and service department at Roger Scott Ford. In 1962, Bud went to work for George Muggli Ford in Grandview as the Parts Manager and was employed there until 1976, when he went to work for Bob Fergus at Fergie’s Cars & Trucks as a salesman.
By the early 1980’s, Bud’s knowledge and reputation in automotive sales brought him considerable success, and in 1983 he left Fergie’s to open his own dealership. Buddy spent over 35 years building a reputation as a kind, honest, and hardworking businessman as the owner and operator of Walker’s Cars & Trucks in Grandview. When he finally retired in 2018, Bud had built a career in the “car business” that spanned nearly 60 years.
Like his family, his friends and community could count on Bud, trust him, and lean on him when needed. He loved his community and was a proud, lifelong resident of Grandview. He attended community events and encouraged his family and friends to support local businesses as much as possible. He was a member of local clubs such as the Elks and Grandview Rotary, and supported the young people of 4H, buying many animals at auction over the years. He also spent over 20 years serving his community as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Grandview Fire Department.
On August 13,2022, Buddy departed this world to meet his maker and reunite with loved ones in his heavenly home. Bud was preceded in death by his parents Joe & Louise Walker, sister Glenna Joyce Priggee, and son Robert “Bob” Walker. He is survived by the love of his life Linda, his daughter Julie (Heath) Herel of Niantic, CT, and son Gary (Nicole) Walker of Grandview, WA, five grandchildren: Rob (Kari) Walker, Amanda (Richard) Wallingford, Courtney (Nate) Paro, Hailey Walker, Braden Walker, and five great-grandchildren, along with numerous friends and family members.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Bud’s memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Those wishing to honor Clarence “Bud” Walker’s memory may wish to donate to Heartlinks Hospice care.
Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
