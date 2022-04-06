Surrounded by his loving family Clarence (Klaas) Scheenstra at the age of 92 went to be in the arms of his loving Savior on April 4, 2022.
Clarence was born on May 22, 1929, in Poppingawier, Friesland, The Netherlands, the son of Pete and Thelma (Ympa) Scheenstra. He received his education in Friesland (northern Holland) and California. After living through WWII in Friesland, Clarence immigrated to California with his family in 1947 when he was 17 years old.
On December 19, 1952, he married Lydia Elizabeth Van Renswoude in Bellflower, CA. He moved to Sunnyside in 1960 with his wife, Lydia, and children following in 1961. Clarence was a very hard-working man and dairy farmer for many years. He was a generous supporter of the less-fortunate, orphanages and those needing a second chance in life.
His wife Lydia passed away in 1995. Clarence later married Virginia Kaye Vally on October 16, 1997. He was a member of the Grandview Church of the Nazarene; previously, he was a long-time member of the Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church.
Clarence is survived by his children Betty Baird (Craig) of Naches, WA, Arlene McCarthy (Pat) of Eagle, ID, John Scheenstra (Mary Jane) of Blakeslee, PA, Mary Jane Dey (Robert) of Caldwell, ID, Bill Scheenstra (Susan) of Terrebonne, OR, Rob Scheenstra (Connie) of Sandpoint, ID, Joshua Scheenstra, David Vally (Pennsylvania) and Anthony Vally (Port Orchard, WA),
He is also survived by brothers Edward and wife Betty, Albert and wife Rika, daughter-in-law Vicki Scheenstra, seventeen grandchildren Edward Scheenstra (Beth), Emily Bailie (Tyson), Carla Scheenstra, Jacob Scheenstra (Sarah), Amy Hyslop (Ryan), Nicholas Scheenstra (Thalia), Marissa Dey, John Dey, Libby Dey, Drew Scheenstra, Nathan Scheenstra, Jessica Scheenstra, Kayla Vally, Devin Vally, Allison Vally, Logan Vally and Clarisse Vally. Eight great grandchildren Kate Scheenstra, Taylor Scheenstra, Joshua Scheenstra, Nathan Scheenstra, Isaiah Scheenstra, Evelyn Hyslop, Luke Hyslop and Sophia Hyslop.
He is preceded by his parents, wives Lydia and Virginia, son Perry Scheenstra, grandson Alan Scheenstra, brothers John and wife Agnes, Carl and wife Trinja, Gerrit and wife Molly, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Lydia Van Noppen and husband Jack.
A special thank you for the wonderful, kind, and thoughtful care given to our father by Veronica Martinez, Ronnie Orosco, Rubi Ochoa and Phillis O’Cana these past few years and to Memorial Hospice Compass Care for their tender care the past few weeks.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at the Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor Clarence’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School.
If you would like to sign, send a condolence, or write a memory on Clarence’s online memorial book you may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
