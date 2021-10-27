Our beloved mother and wife, Claudia E. Randle, 75, of Lacey, Washington, lost her battle with endometrial cancer on September 17, 2021, with her family by her side.
Claudia was born in 1946 in Sunnyside, WA, to Claude and Irene Luther. Claudia was raised on the family farm and attended Outlook Elementary and Sunnyside schools.
In 1966, she married her husband, Rod Randle, and they celebrated their 55th anniversary this past summer. After attending college in Yakima, Claudia moved to Seattle to start her working career and raise her two children.
Claudia worked for over 30 years for the Bellevue School District primarily in the Human Resources Department. She had an amazing ability to remember all the names and details of district employees and her warmth and kindness endeared her to her co-workers.
Claudia was one in a million. Her generosity, contagious smile and perpetually positive outlook on life endeared her to all she met. One of her favorite activities was traveling the world with her husband, Rod.
Claudia loved the outdoors, reading, cooking, and baking and spending time with her much-adored children and grandchildren. Her sibling get-togethers were a highlight for her as was an Alaska cruise with her sisters in 2019.
Claudia was loved by all who met her. Her unconditional love of family will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Rod, daughter Denise and son Scott, grandchildren Carson and Emily, Ari and Jace, and siblings Phil, Mel, Gini, Sherri, and Janet.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
