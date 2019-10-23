Cleo R. Roberson, 72, of Roosevelt, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at his home.
Cleo was born on Aug. 11, 1947 in Benton City, the son of Lloyd and Lucille (Schrantz) Roberson. The Roberson family moved to Cleveland, and Cleo received his education in Bickleton.
Following his education, Cleo joined the United States Army and served for two years. When he returned home, Cleo made his home in Mabton, and worked for the rendering plant in Sunnyside.
On Oct. 12, 2012 he married Barbara Baketel in Cleveland.
Cleo also worked as a laborer in railroad construction. After working 30 years as a Teamster at the Hanford Project, Cleo retired.
He enjoyed family, hunting and fishing.
Cleo is survived by his loving wife Barbara Roberson of Roosevelt, three sons, Scott Roberson (Kaylani) and Todd Roberson (Judy), all of Grandview, Lance Pattison (Adrienne) of Cleveland; grandchildren, Josh, Miranda, Kendall, Carter, Kimberly, Travis, Mandy, William, Kayleb, Claire and great-grandchildren Hunter and Elizabeth; brothers and sisters Wayne Roberson (Debbie) of Union Gap, Wanda Etheridge (Ron) of Chelan, Louise Barnes (Robert) and Carl Roberson (Geri) all of Soldotna, Alaska.
Cleo is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lucille Roberson, two brothers, Melvin Roberson and Claude Roberson.
Celebration of Life service Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with Military Honors by the Lower Valley Honor Guard.
Those wishing to sign Cleo’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.