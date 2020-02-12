Colleen (Haney) Turconi, our beloved Mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She left this earth to join Jesus and be reunited with all those who went before her, on February 5, 2020. She was a month away from her 95th birthday.
Mom was born March 17, 1925 to Herman Carl Haney and Georgia Margaret Biehn in Haines, Ore. They moved to Kennewick when mom was two months old and then to Sunnyside by horse and buggy at the age of 2, where she lived out the rest of her life.
She attended Wendell Phillips School and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1944. She started out her career as a soda jerk at Walters Pharmacy. She met and married the love of her life Charles Turconi, November 27, 1948. Mom continued her career working for Dr. Hall, Howards Empire Drug, and Professional Center Pharmacy as a bookkeeper. Growing up her home was always open to her daughters’ friends as it if was their own. This led to her nickname of Mrs. T.
The job she was best at and enjoyed the most was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and Great Grand Mother. She was lovingly known as GG. Her love and kindness for others was shown in many ways. You will hear many friends and loved ones tell of the beautiful afghan blankets she crocheted that they still find warmth and comfort from today.
Mom was an amazing cook and baker. You could count on her supplying families with meals and desserts. No birthday was celebrated without her tasty treats. Her most famous desserts were cinnamon rolls and pies. She spent her free time growing beautiful roses and vegetable gardens.
Mom was a lifetime member of the Sunnyside United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Turconi, Her twin sister, Corinne Walters, Sister, Mardell Jenson, Brother, George Haney, granddaughter, Heather Van de Graaf, and son-in-law, Kirk Wattenbarger.
She is survived by daughters, Kay Wattenbarger and Kathy Van de Graaf (Rick), Sister Arla Lindstrand, grandchildren Ryan Wattenbarger (Hilary), Chad Wattenbarger (Annette), Heidi Tranisi (Joe), Hilary Cullen (Ryan), Hunter Van de Graaf (Meghan), James Stone (Shannon), great-grandchildren Norah, Lillian, and Reed Wattenbarger, Luca, Milan, and Fina Tranisi, Jaylin and Corine Cullen, Lexi and Paige Van de Graaf, Rose and Jackson Stone, and numerous nieces, nephews.
At mom’s request there will be no formal services. There will be a private family service at Terrace Heights Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice and mailed to Smith Funeral Home, 528 S. 8th St. Sunnyside. 98944 Those wishing to sign Colleen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of Cremation.
