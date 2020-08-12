Our precious Consuelo ‘Connie’ Mendoza Ramos, aged 55, returned to the loving arms of her Savior on August 9, 2020. She was born to wonderful parents, Hermilo and Magdalena Toledo Mendoza on January 11, 1965 in Zacapu, Michoacan, Mexico. She was loved by all, but was most loved by Samuel Ramos, who on July 26, 1997, married at the Prosser Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Connie was a gentle and compassionate healthcare provider. She worked many years at Valley Vista Medical Group where she grew to be loved by both her patients and coworkers. She was a devout member of both St. Joseph and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches. Connie enjoyed sewing, knitting, traveling, and dancing, but her family always came first.
Connie is survived by the love of her life Samuel Ramos, her siblings Anita (Francisco) Mendez, Maria (Joe) Vidaurri, Hermilo Mendoza Jr., Eduardo (Colleen) Mendoza, Mary Lou (Tony) Clark, and nephew Marco Vidaurri and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hermilo and Magdalena Mendoza, siblings, Juan Jose Mendoza and Susan Lozano.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary starting at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery, Prosser.
Those wishing to sign Connie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
