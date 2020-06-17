Cristobal Cruz passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 in Sunnyside, at the age of 87 years old.
He was born to Leon and Cresencia Cruz on Feb. 16, 1933 in Asherton, Texas. In his early stages of life, Cris and his family were farm workers, which allowed them to travel to many states. At a young age, Cris demonstrated that he was a hard worker and very competitive. This translated into his love of baseball. He was so gifted that he was drafted by the then Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 but being so young his mother wouldn’t sign the contract. Nevertheless, that didn’t end baseball for him. He would work in the fields all day then run three miles before going to baseball practice at night.
While his family was working in Sunnyside, he met the love of his life, Oralia. The two were married on July 8, 1953 where they settled down in Sunnyside to work and grow their family. The couple had five children, Mary, Cris Jr., John, Nora, and Jay. As a family they continued working in the fields, and Cris passed on his love of baseball to his children. He enjoyed laughing, joking with his kids, and seeing all of the great things they would grow up to do. His family continued to grow adding grandchildren that he would tease almost more than he had his own children.
Cris instilled the value of hard work into his family, and always lived by the motto of being better today than you were yesterday. Cris and Oralia always had a house full of love as well as a bountiful garden. Cris had a green thumb and always had plenty to share with those he loved. Year after year their garden was filled with beautiful flowers, vegetables, and fruits.
Cris loved his whole family, was loved by so many, and was blessed to have lived a very full life.
He is survived by his wife Oralia Cruz, two sons Cris Cruz Jr. of Riverdale, Utah, and Jay Cruz (Liz) of Yakima, two daughters Mary Sanders of Moxee, and Nora Cruz of Camas, daughter-in-law Vickie Cruz (wife of the late John Cruz) of Fort Myers, Florida, 11 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, two sisters and son Juan Antonio (John) Cruz.
Due to COVID-19, we will be celebrating his life at a later date when we can all be together to laugh, cry, hug and love each other to truly celebrate his life well lived!
Those wishing to sign Cris’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
