Cruz H. Morales born on December 14, 1933, in Uvalde, Texas, passed away in the loving care of his daughter Beatrice ‘Bebe’ and husband Julian Soliz, and his 10 grandchildren on six great-grandchildren on Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 86.
He would have been 87 on Dec. 14 in La Victoria, Texas.
Parents were Luis Morales and Antonia H. Morales, both deceased, also born in Uvalde, Texas.
The Morales family traveled to follow the agriculture crops in North Dakota, Idaho, Nebraska, Texas, Montana, and Washington.
Cruz was the oldest of eight children.
Cruz and the Morales family were one of the first pioneers, farm workers to settle in Sunnyside. During this time, the family worked for Joe Sheppard Farms, Fred Kelian Farms, Peterbach & Sons in seasonal crops such as cotton, apples, cherries, concord and wine grapes, hops, asparagus, and other crops.
During the years living in Sunnyside, Cruz made many friends, comrades, compadres. The local businesses and school districts were familiar with Cruz Morales and family.
Cruz has five siblings, Oralia Hinojosa, Robert H. (Beatrice) Morales, Virginia Diaz, Ray. H (Anita) Morales, Agapita ‘Pita’ Morales-Leon. Preceded in death by his son Ruben, parents Luis and Antonia Morales, and brothers Juan and Luis ‘Lou’ Jr.
