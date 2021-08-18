On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Dallas Charles Wyatt of Outlook, loving husband, and father of two daughters and two sons, died in a vehicle accident at the age of 83, only three weeks shy of his 84th birthday.
Dallas was born in Wellsville, Utah to Charles and Thelma Wyatt on September 6, 1937.
In 1942 the family then moved from Utah to Washington State where he graduated from the Sunnyside High School. In 1956 he went off to college at WSU/Puyallup Campus where he spent a ½ year and then decided to enlist in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. From 1956 to 1958 where he was stationed In Germany and from 1958 to 1962, he was an active/standby in the Army Reserves.
While in the reserves he married Nancy Carol Wyatt on August 8, 1959. Dallas and Nancy owned a farm North of Outlook until approximately 1975 where he had a home built for Nancy and the kids. While farming he was hired at Hanford as a Nuclear Process Operator. He worked there for 32 years before retiring in 1994.
Dallas is survived by Kari Balam (Mitch) of Yakima, WA., Cheryl Becerra (Robert) of Burlington, Randall Wyatt (Carla) of Prosser, and Bruce Wyatt (Paula) of Sunnyside, as well 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by his sisters Carole Hankal and Janice Grady, two sister-in-laws Arleta Shaw and Debbie McIntosh plus numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
The family wishes to extend their warmest thank you to the Sunnyside Fire Department and the Washington State Patrol for their care and compassion during this most difficult time. We would also like to thank Professional Case Management, his nurses Rebecca and Michelle for their excellent care they gave Dad and to Curtis & Charla Graff for helping Dad out and being great neighbors.
Dad ... we know that mom is there waiting for you in Heaven with open arms. Bo is there too waiting for all his doggie treats. We take comfort in knowing that you did not suffer and that you and mom are together again.
There will be a viewing and visitation on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/2674597197?pwd=a0E5eDRpSXcxWTY0aVp6Tk5mOFY3Zz09
Meeting ID: 267 459 7197
Passcode: 378893
Those wishing to sign Dallas’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
