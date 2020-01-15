Damiana Rodriguez Manrriquez passed away into the arms of Our Lord on Jan. 10, 2020 in Sunnyside.
She was born April 12, 1942 to Ambrosio Manrriquez and Luisa Espinoza in Cueramaro, Guanajuato, Mexico.
On Feb. 14, 1958 she married the love of her life, Pedro G. Rodriguez. They were married in Guanajuato, MX and in 1979 they moved to Washington State to make a better life for their family.
Damiana always worked alongside her husband; always by his side. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, gardening and she loved orchids of all colors. She was a caring, loving, hard-working mother who took immense pride in her beautiful family. Her favorite pass time was taking care of her family.
Damiana was also an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Damiana leaves behind a loving husband, Pedro G. Rodriguez and their eight wonderful children, Pedro (Carmen) Rodriguez, Celia (Jesus) Frausto, Joaquina (Miguel) Jacinto, Lucia (Jose A) Lopez, Maria del Carmen (Ramiro) Galvan, Agustin (Irene) Rodriguez, Maria del Rocio (Jose) Jimenez, Linda (Omar I) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Samuel, Raquel, Monica, and Fernando Rodriguez: Lorena, Jesus, Daniel and Fabian Frausto: Diana, Pedro, and Luis J. Jacinto: Cristian and Edgar Lopez: Humberto, Ramiro, and Eriberto Galvan: Agustin and Celeste Rodriguez: Omar, David, Oscar and Roberto Jimenez: Cassandra M., Omar A., Marisol, and Guillermo Rodriguez; great- grandchildren, Matthew, Amaris, and Amina Rodriguez: Alejandra, Jeremiah Jesus and Cecilia Frausto; siblings Merced Manrriquez, Maria Ramirez Manrriquez and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Damiana was proceeded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Emeterio and Sotero Manrriquez.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Valley Hills in Sunnyside from 2-7 p.m. with Rosary at 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Jan. 17th at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside. The burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
We have lost another, but Heaven has gained an Angel. We will miss you mom!
Condolences may be left for the family using the online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
