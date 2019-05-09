Daniel R. Peterson, 69, died peacefully in his sleep on May 1, 2019.
Dan was born Sept. 9, 1949 in Minneapolis, Minn., He moved to Corvallis, Ore., as a young child where he was a Cub Scout and a caddie for a local country club. The family then moved to Forest Grove, Ore., where he graduated from high school.
Dan was a proud graduate of Gonzaga University Law School and enjoyed having a private law practice for 40 years in Sunnyside.
Dan loved his Swedish heritage, golfing, spending time with his children and blues music, especially singer/musician Joe Bonamassa. He will always be fondly remembered for his amazing memory of events and his mesmerizing stories that made us laugh. Dan touched so many lives and will be missed.
He is survived by his three children in whom he took great pride: Sarah Peterson Hancock, Andrew Peterson and Michael Peterson; six grandchildren, Sara Ann, Ryleigh, Logan, Lillan, Justice and Kaylee; two brothers, Tom Peterson and Paul Peterson; cousin Rob Swendson; two former wives; Martha Zimmerman and Jody Dill and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Robert and Joyce Peterson.
Dan will be laid to rest Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Outlook Cemetery surrounded by family.
The Washington State Bar Association will honor Dan this summer. Community members, friends and family are welcome to share their sentiments to be captured in a court transcript at that event.
Those wishing to sign Dan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.