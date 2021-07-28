Daniel “Wapo” Lopez, 66, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father at his home on Thursday, July 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife and devoted children.
Daniel was born May 20, 1955, in Sunnyside. On June 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Alice Gonzalez of Sunnyside. They later moved to Grandview, where they started their family. They raised two sons, Daniel, and Trinidad, two daughters Connie and Genove, and a grandson, Alfonzo “Fonzie.”
Daniel loved to listen to Tejano Music and dance. He loved having BBQs to spend time with family and friends. He worked for the City of Grandview for 33½ years. He accomplished multiple certifications through the city and drove the waste management truck for many years.
He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, debating skills and his infectious smile and laugh.
He is survived by one brother Robert Lopez; three sisters Mary Jane Lopez Hernandez, Mary Lou Lopez, and Rosie Villanueva.
He was preceded in death by his father, Pablo Lopez, mother, Mary Alice Lopez, and brother Johnny Lopez.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring eternal wife, Alice, his children and their spouses, Connie Gonzalez, (Benjamin Rivera), Daniel Lopez Jr., Trini (Jeannien) Lopez, Genove (Jin) Park, Fonzie (Christina) Lopez, eight grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank UW Medical Center for its thoughtful services, especially Liz Arriaga for her tender care, and family and friends who showed their support before and after this difficult time.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Grandview Church of Nazarene. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Daniel’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmsith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
