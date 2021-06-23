The marquee in heaven now features Danny Bill Kephart performing for his Lord with a broad smile across his face. He’s pain free and the organ proclaims his love for Jesus.
Dan was born December 4, 1945, in Spokane to Louis and Daisy Kephart. He was the youngest of three children.
Most of his younger years were spent in Michigan but by his senior year in high school, his family moved to the Pacific Northwest.
He met his soon-to-be future wife Brenda Gregory at Nampa High School and that is where their love story began. They were married on June 10, 1966, and just recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. During their life together, they were blessed with the arrival of a son, Scotlyn Dean, and daughter, Suzanne Danette.
Life with Dan was always full. His motto that appeared in the high school yearbook states, “Labor disgraces no man” and those are words he lived by. He always worked with every ounce of strength he had.
After graduating from college in 1968, he began a lifetime of teaching. His first job was in Huntington, Oregon before coming to Sunnyside in 1969. For the next 34 years, he taught with the same passion that he had for life. Arriving early each morning, he’d prepare to do his best to instill the love of learning that he had into his students. He finished his teaching career at St. Joseph’s in Sunnyside,
In 1981, he started a final lifetime of constant pain suffering from Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. From that time on, he was never pain free, but he continued to put his best efforts into everything that he did.
He knew no stranger, opened our home to many, and shared his love for God and others through a prison ministry for many years.
His passion for music and his love for God was shown through his musical gifts and talents. He played the saxophone, piano, and (his favorite) the organ. He served 25 years at the First Baptist Church, 20 years with Sunnyside United Methodist Church, and the last few years at Prosser United Methodist Church. Throughout his life he directed choirs, musical plays, and inundated his family with music nearly 24 hours a day.
In the community he became a part of the Valley Musical Comedy Company using his talents in many productions and many roles. His first show was Guys and Dolls, but many followed: Lil Abner, Mame, Kismet, etc.
After retirement he began years of doing landscaping and yard work. He thoroughly enjoyed working for others and at his own home. He loved life! He loved people and was never afraid to share his care for others.
His celebration of life was held on June 19 at a family reunion where 38 loved ones gathered to honor him and share loving and funny stories. This was his greatest last wish, and he would have been so proud to have seen that fulfilled,
Memorial services are planned for Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sunnyside United Methodist Church.
If you hear glorious organ music, you know he is back at the keyboard doing what he really loves!
Those wishing to sign Dan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
