Daphne Rita Stewart of Sunnyside passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Toppenish. She was a beautifully preserved age 77. Daphne was born November 30, 1942, in Lubbock, Texas to Elmo William and Melitta Helen Matejowsky. She had one brother, Dale, who was four years older.
Daphne graduated from high school in Abernathy, Texas and had a year or two of college at Texas Tech in Lubbock. She married Leon Stewart ‘Stu’ on October 7, 1961. They lived in Abernathy and Slaton Texas and in Washington; Yakima, Chelan, Duvall, Cathlamet, Forks, Union Gap, before settling in Sunnyside where Stu was transferred for work.
Daphne worked as a bookkeeper for a few years but spent many years as a volunteer. She learned Braille by correspondence from the Library of Congress and transcribed printed Braille for the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church in Missouri and the Seattle public schools for many years. She also taught Braille for a few of those years.
Daphne was a volunteer for both the schools and hospital in Sunnyside. She also volunteered for secretarial duties for Alzheimer’s Art Quilt Initiative and set up to raise research dollars which had raised one million dollars before disbanding. Daphne was a lifelong active Lutheran.
Daphne is survived by many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dale, and by Stu after 53 happy years of marriage.
A Graveside Service was held Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Daphne’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.
